World Book Day: Street library in Jerusalem
A man reads a book at a street library in Jerusalem ahead of the World Book Day, on April 22, 2022. April 23 marks the World Book Day. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)
People select books at a street library in Jerusalem ahead of the World Book Day, on April 22, 2022. April 23 marks the World Book Day. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)
A man reads a book at a street library in Jerusalem ahead of the World Book Day, on April 22, 2022. April 23 marks the World Book Day. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)
People select books at a street library in Jerusalem ahead of the World Book Day, on April 22, 2022. April 23 marks the World Book Day. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)
A man reads a book at a street library in Jerusalem ahead of the World Book Day, on April 22, 2022. April 23 marks the World Book Day. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)
A man selects books at a street library in Jerusalem ahead of the World Book Day, on April 22, 2022. April 23 marks the World Book Day. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)
A man reads a book at a street library in Jerusalem ahead of the World Book Day, on April 22, 2022. April 23 marks the World Book Day. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)
