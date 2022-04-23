Turkish delight sweets made to mark end of Islamic holy month of Ramadan
A worker makes Turkish delight sweets or "holkum" ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, at a sweet shop in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, April 22, 2022. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)
Workers make Turkish delight sweets or "holkum" ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, at a sweet shop in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, April 22, 2022. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)
Photos
