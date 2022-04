We Are China

A look at makeshift hospital in Lingang of Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:09, April 23, 2022

Photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows a renovated medical bed in a makeshift hospital in Lingang of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)

A medical worker talks with a patient in a makeshift hospital in Lingang of Shanghai, east China, April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)

Photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows some renovated medical beds in a makeshift hospital in Lingang of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)

A medical worker helps a patient to measure blood oxygen saturation in a makeshift hospital in Lingang of Shanghai, east China, April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)

A medical worker collates information of beds in a makeshift hospital in Lingang of Shanghai, east China, April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Youzong)

