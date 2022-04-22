Former president of China Merchants Bank under investigation

Xinhua) 18:15, April 22, 2022

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Tian Huiyu, former president of China Merchants Bank, has been under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Friday.

Tian, also former Party chief of the bank, was investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission (NSC) for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws, the CCDI and NSC statement said.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)