Chinese courts see solid progress in promoting judicial fairness

Xinhua) 18:15, April 22, 2022

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Solid achievements have been made by Chinese courts in pushing forward judicial reform, as well as continuously promoting and advancing a just, efficient and authoritative judicial system, an official with China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) said Friday.

Strong measures have been taken to tackle problems that harm judicial justice, said Shen Liang, a vice-president of the SPC, at a press conference on major achievements Chinese courts have made in related fields since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012.

In 2015, China implemented a case filing register system, replacing the previous case filing review system, in a bid to lower the bar for case filing, Shen said, adding that currently, over 95.7 percent of cases can be filed on the spot.

Acknowledging the pilot reform of imposing lenient penalties on those who admit their guilt and accept punishments in criminal cases, as well as the application of quick trials for simple cases and meticulous trials for complex lawsuits in civil litigation, Shen said such efforts were made to enhance the country's litigation system.

Chinese courts have been promoting the reform of the criminal procedure system with a focus on court proceedings and strictly adhering to the principles of legality, evidence-based verdicts and presumption of innocence, thereby institutionally ensuring that just verdicts are given to the guilty while the innocent are protected from criminal punishment, according to Shen.

China has also been optimizing the exercising of judicial powers, Shen said, noting that a certain number of assistants were assigned to judges, allowing the latter to focus on adjudicative work.

