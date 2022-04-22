Top DPRK leader exchanges letters with S. Korean president

PYONGYANG, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un exchanged personal letters with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday.

The report said Kim sent his reply letter on Thursday after receiving a personal letter from Moon on Wednesday, and the two leaders exchanged best regards in the letters.

Moon said in his letter that he is willing to make the north-south joint declarations the foundation for the reunification even after his retirement, according to the KCNA.

In his reply, Kim appreciated the pains and efforts taken by Moon for the great cause of the nation until the last days of his term of office, and said the inter-Korean relations would improve and develop as desired and anticipated by the nation if both countries make tireless efforts with hope.

The exchange of the personal letters between the two leaders "is an expression of their deep trust," the report added.

Kim and Moon met three times in 2018 in a bid to improve bilateral ties. On Sept. 19 that year, the two leaders signed an agreement in Pyongyang which calls for a military agreement, civilian exchanges and cooperation in many areas.

