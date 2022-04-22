Asian women in tech sector experience more bias, discrimination than white peers: The Hill
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Asian women face more bias and discrimination in the tech industry comparing to their white peers, said an article published by The Hill on Tuesday.
According to a latest study analyzing the experiences of women of color in the tech industry, the article said that "east Asian women were 42 percent more likely than white women to report being demeaned, disrespected, stereotyped and left out of the loop and treated like they are invisible at work."
Meanwhile, women of Southeast Asian descent were 54 percent more likely than white women to report being given low-level work below their skill level and reported experiencing the "forever foreigner" stereotype, meaning facing questions about whether they're "really" American, it added.
Photos
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
- New faces called up for Chinese national women's volleyball team while Zhu Ting missing
Related Stories
- Infographics: Asian Americans facing rise in racist attacks amid the COVID-19 pandemic
- Discrimination, harassment against Asian American women rampant: survey
- CPC prohibits discrimination against any ethnic group: official
- Ethnic minorities in the U.S. have long suffered from bullying, discrimination
- Racial discrimination is normal in U.S.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.