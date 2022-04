Track-laying construction of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway kicks off

Xinhua) 17:22, April 21, 2022

Photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows the track-laying construction site of Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway in Bandung, Indonesia. The track-laying construction of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway started on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

