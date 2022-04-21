Creative renovation: Build your own costume drama-style house!

(People's Daily App) 14:38, April 21, 2022

Chen Cheng, a food blogger on video sharing app Kuaishou, once again stuns the internet with her creative ideas of renovating her house in a costume drama style.

In her video, from newly built walls to roof frame columns, covering tiles to painting, installing doors and windows, all present the antique architectural style. Do you want to live in this house?

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Liang Yiming)

