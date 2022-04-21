Qinghai's Xining strengthens supply of living necessities for residents in closed-off management areas

Xinhua) 10:49, April 21, 2022

Staff members transfer free vegetable packs to be delivered to residents from trucks at the entrance of Xinning residential area in Chengxi District, Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 20, 2022. Since the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Xining, the city has strengthened the supply of living necessities for residents living in the closed-off management areas. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

