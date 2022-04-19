China mulls law revision to promote sports among juvenile

Xinhua) 09:29, April 19, 2022

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Education and sports departments, schools, and parents should organize and guide juveniles to participate in sports to prevent and control myopia and obesity, according to a draft revision to China's Law on Physical Culture and Sports.

The draft has been submitted to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature, for a second reading.

Students should spend at least an hour on sports at campus every day, said the draft, stressing that other courses should not replace the physical class.

The document also encouraged setting up sports teams and clubs on campus to carry out diverse sports activities among students.

Schools should hold at least one sports game each academic year, and the country should hold nationwide athletic games for students at regular intervals, said the draft.

It also called on schools to hire outstanding retired athletes to teach sports and called for establishing accidental injury insurance for students in sports.

