Chinese interbank bonds held by overseas institutions hit 3.88 trln yuan

Xinhua) 16:22, April 17, 2022

Overseas institutions decreased their holdings of Chinese interbank bonds, said a report released by the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

By the end of March, bonds in China's interbank market held by overseas institutions reached 3.88 trillion yuan (607.24 billion U.S. dollars), according to the report.

The figure showed a drop of 110 billion yuan from the end of February.

In March, nine new overseas institutional investors entered China's interbank bond market, bringing the total number to 1,034 by the end of last month, the report showed.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)