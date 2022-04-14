Explore the world with imaginative comics

(People's Daily App) 14:55, April 14, 2022

A stain on the road, a white cloud in the sky, a pile of snow — these ordinary things can come alive with the magic of the pen of a father and creative ideas of a daughter. Ordinary objects tell stories under the power of their drawing and storytelling.

Let's take a look at the comic world created by this father and daughter team!

