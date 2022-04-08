China sees multi-dimensional progress in public sanitation work over 70 yrs: health official

Xinhua) 09:31, April 08, 2022

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- China has seen multi-dimensional progress in public sanitation work over the past 70 years, including improvements to the environment, epidemic control and public health standards, a national health official said on Thursday.

Statistics show that over 60 percent of cities above the prefecture level across the country have met national hygiene standards, said National Health Commission official Mao Qun'an at a press conference.

China has effectively controlled acute infectious diseases such as the plague and cholera, as well as a variety of other epidemics over the past seven decades, Mao said.

With the country's improved public health standards, the Chinese people's average life expectancy has climbed to 77.3 years, Mao said.

China's public sanitation achievements are of particular note on April 7, which marks World Health Day.

