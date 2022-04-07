China amends regulations to further cut red tape

Xinhua) April 07, 2022

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has signed a State Council decree unveiling a set of revised administrative regulations to further cut the red tape and stimulate market players' vitality.

The decree, which will take effect on May 1, 2022, announced the decision to amend 14 and abolish six sets of regulations in a bid to promote the separation of permits from business licenses.

The revision canceled certain review and approval procedures for foreign investments in telecommunications businesses, according to the decree.

It also streamlined procedures for the establishment of some medical institutions.

The document details measures to switch from licensing to archival filing management for certain fields. Administrative approval will no longer be required for training of security guards, international road cargo transport and motor vehicle driving.

Some regulations inconsistent with the provisions and principles of the Civil Code were also abolished, according to the document.

