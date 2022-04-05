UN migration agency calls for safe disembarkation mechanism for illegal migrants
TRIPOLI, April 4 (Xinhua) -- The International Organization for Migration on Monday called for a safe disembarkation mechanism for illegal migrants crossing the sea from Libya to Europe, following the death of dozens of migrants.
"This tragic incident highlights once more the need for an international effort to ensure the safety of migrants," tweeted the UN agency.
"UN Migration continues its call to save lives through dedicated, proactive search and rescue and a safe disembarkation mechanism, in accordance with international law," it said.
Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.
