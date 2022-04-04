China Huarong returns to profit in 2021

Xinhua) 13:38, April 04, 2022

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. said it has returned to profit in 2021 amid efforts to defuse risks and adjust its business strategy.

The state-owned asset management company reported a revenue of 93.1 billion yuan (about 14.7 billion U.S. dollars) for 2021, up 23.4 percent year on year.

The net profit of the company came in at about 2 billion yuan, compared with a loss of 102.9 billion yuan a year earlier. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the company stood at 378 million yuan in 2021.

The company said its accelerated adjustment of business strategy and enhanced risk-defusing measures helped boost revenue last year.

