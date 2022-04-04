ICBC's new domestic yuan loans hit 2.12 trln yuan in 2021
BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China's biggest commercial lender, saw its new domestic yuan loans reach 2.12 trillion yuan (about 334 billion U.S. dollars) last year, according to the bank's annual results for 2021.
The volume rose by 243.3 billion yuan from the new domestic yuan loans registered in 2020.
Some of the funds went to the key areas and weak links of the real economy, the bank said. By the end of 2021, the bank's outstanding loans to the manufacturing sector exceeded 2 trillion yuan, rising by 319.7 billion yuan year on year.
Last year, green loans increased by 34.4 percent to over 2.4 trillion yuan while the figure for inclusive loans logged a sharp increase of more than 50 percent, said the bank.
According to the annual results, the bank's net profit came in at 350.2 billion yuan last year, rising 10.2 percent year on year. Its operating revenue grew by 7.6 percent from a year ago to 860.9 billion yuan.
