China's non-cash payments post steady growth in 2021

Xinhua) 10:41, April 04, 2022

BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- The non-cash payments handled by Chinese banks maintained steady growth last year, with mobile payments sustaining growth momentum, according to a central bank report.

Non-cash payments, involving bank cards, online payment vehicles, commercial papers, credit transfer and other settlements, stood at 4,415.56 trillion yuan (about 695.27 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 10.03 percent year on year, the People's Bank of China said in the report.

Of the total, mobile payments hit 526.98 trillion yuan, up 21.94 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, online payments gained 8.25 percent year on year to 2,353.96 trillion yuan, the report showed.

Last year, bank card transactions climbed 12.85 percent from a year earlier to hit 1,002.1 trillion yuan, according to the report.

