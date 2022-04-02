China calls for joint efforts to safeguard security, stability in Asia

Xinhua) 09:21, April 02, 2022

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi said on Friday that China is willing to work with other parties to meet various security risks and challenges, and to jointly safeguard security and stability in Asia.

Zhao made the remarks at the second high-level closed-door meeting of the Pakistan-hosted Islamabad Security Dialogue, where he delivered a keynote speech via video from Beijing.

In the face of the current complicated and turbulent international and regional security situation, the new security concept featuring common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security is of great practical significance and value to the resolution of security issues in Asia, Zhao noted.

China is willing to actively advocate and firmly implement the new vision of security, work with other parties to cope with various security risks and challenges, jointly safeguard security and stability in Asia, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity that enjoys universal security, Zhao said.

