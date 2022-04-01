China-OIC strengthened relations to promote peace, development: experts

Xinhua) 08:30, April 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Experts from different countries at an online seminar on Thursday said that the strengthened relations between China and the members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will promote peace, harmony and development in the region and beyond.

The seminar, convened by Pakistani think tank Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development, was attended by participants from countries including Pakistan, China, Iraq, Algeria and Germany.

Addressing the conference, Farrukh Iqbal Khan, a career diplomat of Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that China and Islamic countries need to build cooperation to combat multiple challenges in the changing global dynamics.

"China is an important global and regional player, both politically and economically...and in that role, China obviously engages with nearly every regional and multilateral organization for a mutually beneficial and respectable partnership," Khan said.

The participation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC recently held here reflects China's willingness to take friendship and cooperation with the Islamic world to new heights, Southwest Asia Coordinator of the Schiller Institute Hussein Askary from Iraq, said.

China has been playing an important role in facilitating the development of Islamic countries by launching a number of initiatives of economic value both at bilateral and multilateral levels, hence prompting peace, stability and development, Askary said.

Smaine Djella, a researcher and an expert of political science and international relations from Algeria, said that the unity, justice, development, partnership and bridge building that the OIC promotes is in line with China's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The enthusiasm of the OIC members to build a closer partnership with China heralds their trust on the Chinese leadership, he said.

He added that China continues to extend a helping hand to Islamic countries to bring peace, resolve conflicts and foster sustainable development to lift the living standards of common people.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)