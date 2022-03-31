Russia redeploys troops from Kiev, Chernihiv directions to east: Ukraine's security chief

Xinhua) 08:40, March 31, 2022

KIEV, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Russia is redeploying its troops from Kiev and Chernihiv directions, in the central and northern Ukraine respectively, to Ukraine's eastern regions, Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said Wednesday.

Some personnel, who were in Chernihiv and Kiev directions, are being redeployed. Some of them appear in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions," Danilov was quoted as saying by the Ukrinform news agency.

Russia's new offensive on Ukrainian forces is also possible in the eastern Lugansk area, Danilov said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Defense Ministry's spokesman Olexandr Motuzyanyk said that Russia has been withdrawing some troops from Kiev and Chernihiv directions.

On Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that Russia decided to significantly reduce military activity near Kiev and Chernihiv.

