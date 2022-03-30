Foreign teacher shares COVID-19 prevention experience in Shanghai

(People's Daily App) 16:29, March 30, 2022

"Our college leaders and teachers, who are in Shanghai Jiao Tong University now, are in charge of delivering meals to our students in such a complex epidemic environment. I admire them very much," said Hamza Boukili, a mathematics teacher from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, Hamza is experiencing working from home for the first time and has developed new habits for his online classes. Hamza is impressed by many things during this work-from-home time. He recorded his experience via video in skillful Chinese. Check it out.

