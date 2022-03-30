2 militants killed in Indian-controled Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Indian-controled Kashmir, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Police in the restive Indian-controled Kashmir said on Wednesday they killed two militants in a gunfight in the region.

The gunfight broke out in Rainawari area of Srinagar city, the summer capital of the Indian-controled Kashmir.

"This morning a gunfight between militants and joint contingents of police and paramilitary started in Rainawari area of the city. In the stand-off, two militants were gunned down," a police officer said.

The contingents of government forces cordoned off the area on specific intelligence information suggesting the presence of militants.

Police said government forces have not suffered any damage in the fight. The slain militants were identified as local cadres.

Kashmir, the Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan, is claimed by both in full. Since their independence from Britain, the two countries have fought three wars, two exclusively over Kashmir.

