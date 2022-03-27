World marks Earth Hour

Xinhua) 15:48, March 27, 2022

Combo photo shows the Brussels Town Hall before (top) and during Earth Hour in Brussels, Belgium, on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

(220327) -- ROME, March 27, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Combo photo shows the Colosseo before (top) and during the Earth Hour in Rome, Italy, on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

(220327) -- LONDON, March 27, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Combo photo shows the London Eye before (top) and during Earth Hour in London, Britain, on March 26, 2022. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

(220327) -- BUDAPEST, March 27, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Combo photo shows the Heroes' Square before (top) and during Earth Hour in Budapest, Hungary on March 26, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

(220327) -- MADRID, March 27, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Combo photo shows the Alcala Gate before (top) and during Earth Hour in Madrid, Spain on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

(220327) -- BUDAPEST, March 27, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Combo photo shows the Hungarian Parliament building before (top) and during Earth Hour in Budapest, Hungary on March 26, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

