China Life Insurance's net profit up 1.3 pct in 2021

Xinhua) 14:15, March 27, 2022

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China Life Insurance Co., one of the country's biggest insurers, pocketed 50.92 billion yuan (8 billion U.S. dollars) of net profit in 2021, up 1.3 percent from the previous year.

The insurer's total premium income hit 618.33 billion yuan last year, it said in a statement.

Its total assets stood at 4.89 trillion yuan at the end of 2021, up 15 percent from the end of 2020.

The total investment income reached 214.06 billion yuan, up 7.8 percent year on year, and the rate of return on investment stood at 4.98 percent.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)