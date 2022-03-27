People across world celebrate annual Earth Hour
Combo photo shows the Saladin Citadel (rear) before (top) and during the Earth Hour in Cairo, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Egypt marked the annual global on Saturday evening by turning off the lights of a number of landmarks across the country for 60 minutes, including Saladin Citadel in the capital Cairo. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Combo photo shows the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs building (C) before (top) and during the Earth Hour in Cairo, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Egypt marked the annual global Earth Hour on Saturday evening by turning off the lights of a number of landmarks across the country for 60 minutes, including Saladin Citadel in the capital Cairo. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Environmental advocates hold a program at Rizal Park during the annual Earth Hour in Manila, the Philippines on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Environmental advocates and bicycle enthusiasts are seen at Rizal Park during the annual Earth Hour in Manila, the Philippines on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.