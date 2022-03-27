People across world celebrate annual Earth Hour

March 27, 2022

Combo photo shows the Saladin Citadel (rear) before (top) and during the Earth Hour in Cairo, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Egypt marked the annual global on Saturday evening by turning off the lights of a number of landmarks across the country for 60 minutes, including Saladin Citadel in the capital Cairo. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Combo photo shows the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs building (C) before (top) and during the Earth Hour in Cairo, Egypt, on March 26, 2022. Egypt marked the annual global Earth Hour on Saturday evening by turning off the lights of a number of landmarks across the country for 60 minutes, including Saladin Citadel in the capital Cairo. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Environmental advocates hold a program at Rizal Park during the annual Earth Hour in Manila, the Philippines on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Environmental advocates and bicycle enthusiasts are seen at Rizal Park during the annual Earth Hour in Manila, the Philippines on March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

