China's top legislator holds talks with Kyrgyz parliament speaker

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Talant Mamytov via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, held talks with Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Talant Mamytov via video link on Friday.

Noting that China appreciates Kyrgyzstan's firm support on issues related to China's core interests and major concerns, including those related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, Li said China will continue to support the development path independently chosen by Kyrgyzstan.

Li said that the two sides should continue to carry out anti-pandemic cooperation, promote cooperation in medicine, health care and other fields, and jointly build a community of health between the two countries.

The two sides should expand practical cooperation, better synergize development strategies, expand the scale of economic and trade cooperation, jointly build a high-quality Belt and Road, and continuously deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, he said.

Noting that China and Kyrgyzstan are a community of shared interests and security, Li said that the two countries should strengthen exchanges and cooperation, actively carry out joint actions and take preventive measures.

He called on the two sides to firmly prevent violent and terrorist forces and safeguard the security and stability of the two countries and the region.

Li stressed that legislatures of the two countries have long maintained friendly exchanges, which plays an important role in the development of bilateral relations. The legislative bodies should have further communication at various levels, share legislative experience in agriculture, the digital economy and other fields, and work toward closer coordination on multilateral occasions to safeguard international fairness and justice, he said.

Mamytov offered congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and China. He noted that through the joint efforts of both sides, the two countries have established a bilateral relationship featuring mutual trust, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Mamytov thanked China for its valuable support for Kyrgyzstan in the fight against COVID-19, and said the Kyrgyz Parliament is willing to strengthen exchanges with the NPC and make positive contributions to the promotion of bilateral cooperation.

