China reports current account surplus in 2021

Xinhua) 11:05, March 26, 2022

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's current account registered a surplus of 2.0445 trillion yuan in 2021, and its capital and financial accounts recorded a deficit of 973.2 billion yuan, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on Friday.

In U.S. dollar terms, China's current account recorded a surplus of 317.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, including a surplus of 562.7 billion U.S. dollars in trade in goods, a deficit of 99.9 billion U.S. dollars in trade in services, a deficit of 162 billion U.S. dollars in primary income, and a surplus of 16.5 billion U.S. dollars in secondary income.

The capital and financial accounts recorded a deficit of 149.9 billion U.S. dollars, including a surplus of nearly 100 million U.S. dollars under the capital account and a surplus of 38.2 billion U.S. dollars under the financial account (excluding reserve assets). Reserve assets increased by 188.2 billion U.S. dollars.

In the fourth quarter, China's current account recorded a surplus of 118.4 billion U.S. dollars, and its capital and financial accounts registered a deficit of 32.1 billion U.S. dollars.

