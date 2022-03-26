Languages

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Turkey's Erdogan holds phone talk with Ukrainian president

(Xinhua) 10:58, March 26, 2022

ANKARA, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday held a phone conversation to discuss the situation in Ukraine. 

