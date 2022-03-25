Home>>
Cargo plane returns to airport safely in southwest China after mechanical failure
(Xinhua) 16:32, March 25, 2022
CHONGQING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- A cargo plane of Sichuan Airlines, which departed from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to Moscow, returned to Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport safely after reporting mechanical failure on Friday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.