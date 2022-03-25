Cargo plane returns to airport safely in southwest China after mechanical failure

Xinhua) 16:32, March 25, 2022

CHONGQING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- A cargo plane of Sichuan Airlines, which departed from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to Moscow, returned to Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport safely after reporting mechanical failure on Friday.

