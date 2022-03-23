NE China city imposes closed management of residents amid COVID-19 outbreak

Xinhua) 09:32, March 23, 2022

SHENYANG, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, began to implement closed management of communities and villages on Tuesday in a bid to contain the local COVID-19 outbreak.

Urban residents need to produce a negative nucleic acid test result taken within 48 hours and a special pass to go into and out of their residential communities, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters. Rural residents need a pass to enter and leave their villages.

Local health authorities launched a third round of citywide all-inclusive nucleic acid testing Tuesday morning. The second round of mass testing conducted from Saturday noon to midnight Sunday identified 45 positive COVID-19 cases, according to a press briefing held by the municipal authorities on Tuesday.

As of Monday, the city of Shenyang had reported 241 local positive cases, including 94 confirmed cases and 147 asymptomatic carriers, in the latest outbreak.

