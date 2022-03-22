Spring ploughing underway in NE China’s Jilin city despite recent COVID-19 outbreak

People's Daily Online) 13:12, March 22, 2022

Currently, spring ploughing is underway in Jilin city, northeast China’s Jilin Province, despite the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the city, which reported 327 confirmed cases and 287 asymptomatic cases on March 19.

Citizens queue to take nucleic acid tests at a testing site in Jilin city, northeast China’s Jilin Province. (Chinanews.com/Cang Yan)

Li Xueming, a major grain grower in Shulan, a county-level city administered by Jilin city, and other villagers were busy setting up seed breeding facilities on March 20. “I can complete the work in two days and begin to cultivate seedlings on March 24,” the 48-year-old said.

Li planted 127 hectares of rice last year. This year, he plans to maintain the same rice planting area while raising the proportion of organic rice production.

“The epidemic has a limited impact on large-scale farming,” Li said, explaining that he and other major grain growers signed contracts with suppliers of agricultural production materials before the Spring Festival. So far, supplies of agricultural production materials for the spring ploughing season have been delivered to them.

Zhang Min, Party chief of Tuanshanzi village, Xiyang township, Yongji county of Jilin city, said the epidemic had a limited impact on spring ploughing, and seeds have been delivered to most growers in the village.

A citizen receives a nucleic acid test at a testing site in Jilin city, northeast China’s Jilin Province. (Chinanews.com/Cang Yan)

Zhang introduced that major grain growers in the village have attached great importance to high-quality seeds and cooperated with seed enterprises and distributors, which has encouraged other farmers to follow suit.

Zhang has formulated an emergency plan by negotiating with chemical fertilizer suppliers to deliver fertilizers to the village in a uniform manner. “We will use chemical fertilizers in April and May when the local epidemic comes to an end,” the official said.

According to Liu Hongli, deputy director of the bureau of agriculture and rural affairs of Jilin city, if the local epidemic can be effectively controlled by the end of March, it will not have a major impact on spring ploughing.

