People visit China Town of San Francisco in California

Xinhua) 08:26, March 22, 2022

Performers perform lion dance in the China Town of San Francisco, in California, the United States, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

A tourist takes photos in the China Town of San Francisco, California, the United States, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

People visit the China Town of San Francisco, California, the United States, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

A vendor is seen in the China Town of San Francisco, California, the United States, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

A tourist takes photos in the China Town of San Francisco, California, the United States, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

A man sits in front of a milk tea shop in the China Town of San Francisco, California, the United States, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Performers perform lion dance in the China Town of San Francisco, in California, the United States, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

People are seen in the China Town of San Francisco, California, the United States, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

