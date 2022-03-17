China to offer 1 million internship posts for job seekers

Xinhua) 08:52, March 17, 2022

Graduating students search for job opportunities at a job matching fair at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, on March 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China will provide job seekers with no fewer than 1 million internship openings this year to help them find employment as soon as possible, authorities said on Wednesday.

The openings will be arranged with concerted efforts from the government and various sectors, and the campaign will strive for the participation of employers, college graduates and unemployed young people, according to a circular released by 10 government organs, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Education.

Internship providers should pay for their interns' basic living expenses and any other fees incurred in their management and tutoring, the circular said.

These providers will receive subsidies, and those with a retention rate higher than 50 percent after the end of the internship period will receive increased subsidies.

China will strengthen its employment-first policy in 2022, according to this year's government work report.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)