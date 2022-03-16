China fines actor Deng Lun for tax evasion

Xinhua) 09:36, March 16, 2022

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese actor Deng Lun has been fined for tax evasion, the Shanghai municipal tax service said Tuesday in a statement.

Shanghai's tax authorities found that the actor evaded individual income tax between 2019 and 2020 by using fictitious business deals to convert the nature of the incomes.

Deng was ordered to pay 106 million yuan (about 16.62 million U.S. dollars) in unpaid taxes, late fees, and fines.

The tax authorities said they will work to promote awareness of tax compliance among employees in the cultural and entertainment sectors.

