China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stands at 5.5 pct in February

Xinhua) 10:36, March 15, 2022

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's employment remained stable, with the surveyed urban unemployment rate standing at 5.5 percent in February, unchanged from the same period last year, official statistics showed Tuesday.

The figure edged up 0.2 percentage points from January, according to the data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

A total of 1.63 million new jobs were created in the urban regions for the first two months of this year.

