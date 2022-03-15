China's fixed-asset investment up 12.2 pct in first two months

Xinhua) 10:34, March 15, 2022

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 12.2 percent year on year in the first two months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.

During the period, the fixed-asset investment stood at around 5.076 trillion yuan (about 796.16 billion U.S. dollars), the bureau said.

Compared with the same period in 2021, the growth rate was up 7.3 percentage points, according to the NBS.

On a month-on-month basis, the fixed-asset investment gained 0.66 percent in February.

Investment by the private sectors rose 11.4 percent year on year during the period, the NBS data showed.

In the first two months, investment in the primary, secondary and tertiary industries increased 8.8 percent, 19.6 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.

Investment in infrastructure and manufacturing gained 8.1 percent and 20.9 percent year on year, respectively.

Investment in high-tech manufacturing and services jumped 42.7 percent and 16 percent year on year, respectively, according to the NBS data.

FAI includes capital spent on infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.

