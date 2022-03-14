Home>>
Residents receive nucleic acid tests in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 08:12, March 14, 2022
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a community in east China's Shanghai, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Feng)
Residents queue to receive nucleic acid tests at a community in east China's Shanghai, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Feng)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test at a community in east China's Shanghai, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Feng)
Residents register before receiving nucleic acid tests at a community in east China's Shanghai, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Feng)
