Residents receive nucleic acid tests in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:12, March 14, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a community in east China's Shanghai, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Feng)

Residents queue to receive nucleic acid tests at a community in east China's Shanghai, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Feng)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test at a community in east China's Shanghai, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Feng)

Residents register before receiving nucleic acid tests at a community in east China's Shanghai, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Feng)

