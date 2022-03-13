Home>>
IPC chief declares Beijing Winter Paralympics closed
(Xinhua) 20:50, March 13, 2022
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons declared the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games closed here Sunday evening.
Parsons said that Beijing 2022 has marked a new dawn for the Paralympic Winter Games in his speech during the closing ceremony held at the National Stadium.
"Awesome organization, vibrant venues and sensational sport - the hallmarks of great Games here in Beijing. For sure, China has set a benchmark for all future Winter Games. For certain, China is now a Paralympic winter sports powerhouse," said the IPC chief.
Beijing is the first city ever to have hosted both the Summer and Winter Paralympics.
