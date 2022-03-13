China releases reports on budgets, national economic and social development plans
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Two reports approved Friday at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress were released in full via Xinhua News Agency on Sunday.
The report on the implementation of the 2021 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2022 draft plan for national economic and social development has three parts:
I. Implementation of the 2021 plan for national economic and social development;
II. Overall requirements, main objectives and policy orientations for economic and social development in 2022;
III. Major tasks for economic and social development in 2022.
The report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2021 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2022 has three parts:
I. Execution of the 2021 central and local budgets;
II. Draft central and local budgets for 2022;
III. Fiscal reform and development in 2022.
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- China's top legislature opens week-long session
- Legislature to prepare for NPC annual session
- Chinese leaders join lawmakers, political advisors in panel discussions
- Chinese leaders, lawmakers discuss gov't work report
- NPC deliberates methods for selecting Macao chief, forming legislature
- China Focus: Social governance, big issue
- Meeting target 'will not be easy'
- Local governments to be held accountable for curbing housing prices
- China to ease employment pressure after lowering growth target
- E-commerce offers development opportunities
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.