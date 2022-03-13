China releases reports on budgets, national economic and social development plans

Xinhua) 19:47, March 13, 2022

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Two reports approved Friday at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress were released in full via Xinhua News Agency on Sunday.

The report on the implementation of the 2021 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2022 draft plan for national economic and social development has three parts:

I. Implementation of the 2021 plan for national economic and social development;

II. Overall requirements, main objectives and policy orientations for economic and social development in 2022;

III. Major tasks for economic and social development in 2022.

The report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2021 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2022 has three parts:

I. Execution of the 2021 central and local budgets;

II. Draft central and local budgets for 2022;

III. Fiscal reform and development in 2022.

