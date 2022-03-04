China's agro product wholesale price index edges up

Xinhua) 09:55, March 04, 2022

A customer shops vegetables at a supermarket in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up Thursday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 131.14, up 0.43 points from the previous working day.

By 2 p.m. Thursday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, went down 0.4 percent to 18.3 yuan (about 2.9 U.S. dollars) per kg, and that of eggs edged up 0.1 percent to 8.56 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government climbed 1.2 percent from the previous working day, while that of six key types of fruits edged up 0.1 percent.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)