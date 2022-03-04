National Ear Care Day marked across China

A volunteer explains the structure and function of ears for children in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Children learn ear-protecting tips at a kindergarten in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Li Hao/Xinhua)

A medical worker examines a child's ears in Yuqing County, Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Mu Mingfei/Xinhua)

A medical worker explains the structure of ears in Zhongguan Township, Deqing County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

A medical worker shares knowledge of ear protection for children at a kindergarten in Jiangyong County, Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Tian Rurui/Xinhua)

A medical worker shares knowledge of ear protection in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

A resident tries an earphone in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

A medical worker shares knowledge of ear protection for pupils at an elementary school in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Cao Jianxiong/Xinhua)

Children give performance themed on ear protection in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Guo Bin/Xinhua)

A medical worker explains the structure of ears and relevant precaution knowledge in Xianju County, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

A medical worker examines the ear canal for a resident in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Pupils learn about the structure of ear through an ear model at an elementary school in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

A medical worker shares knowledge of ear protection for pupils at an elementary school in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

A medical worker examines the ear canal for a resident in Qinglong Village, Xiaxi Township, Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Xiao Hao/Xinhua)

Children observe an ear model in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Guo Bin/Xinhua)

A medical worker carries out an examination for a child who is hard of hearing in Neiqiu County, Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Liu Jidong/Xinhua)

A volunteer carries out an ear examination and hearing test for a resident in Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, March 2, 2022. March 3 marks China's national Ear Care Day. Various activities were held to promote public awareness of hearing protection. (Photo by Wang Biao/Xinhua)

