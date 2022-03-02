China's top political advisory body prepares for annual session

Xinhua) 09:36, March 02, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends the opening meeting of the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee convened in Beijing on Tuesday to prepare for the upcoming annual session of the top political advisory body.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended Tuesday's opening meeting of the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

A decision to convene the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee starting from March 4 in Beijing was reviewed and adopted at the meeting. The decision also included a proposed agenda for the annual session.

The session heard explanations on the drafting of the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the Standing Committee has handled proposals put forward by political advisors, among others.

It also heard reports on the work of the special committees of the CPPCC National Committee and reports on the political advisory body's personnel issues.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)