China improves transparency of administrative law enforcement

Xinhua) 09:10, March 01, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's judicial authorities have launched campaigns to enhance the transparency of administrative law enforcement in response to the public concern for problems with administrative penalties, such as improper fines, the Ministry of Justice said Monday.

The ministry has repealed or plans to repeal 128 regulations concerning administrative penalties and 730 related normative documents.

It has also initiated an oversight campaign to ensure that all administrative law-enforcement agencies in areas above the township level disclose related information, record the entire enforcement process and review the legality of major enforcement decisions to maintain transparency and justice in law enforcement.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)