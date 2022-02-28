Police seize over 7 kg of drugs in China's Guangxi

NANNING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Border police in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region said on Sunday that they recently seized over 7 kg of heroin and arrested seven suspects.

The border police received a tip-off in late January, reporting that a gang of drug dealers was planning to smuggle drugs into China through Daxin County, which borders Vietnam.

The local public security bureaus and related departments immediately launched an operation.

A suspect was spotted on the highway and 20 pieces of heroin weighing 7 kg in total were seized on the spot. Police then traced six others suspected of drug trafficking and six drug users.

Further investigations into the case are underway.

