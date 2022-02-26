Author slams "rigged" redistricting in U.S. for stripping black voters of political power
HOUSTON, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. population growth, especially across the South, has been driven almost entirely by communities of color, but political power has not followed due to "rigged" system of redistricting, a U.S. author has lamented recently.
In a commentary published by CNN on Tuesday, David Daley slammed American politicians for stripping black voters of their voice in Congress.
"Extreme gerrymandering and racial discrimination have long gone hand in hand, but the current redistricting cycle has turbocharged representational inequality in many states ... even as minority population booms and White population numbers stagnate," Daley said.
According to a Washington Post study of the 28 U.S. states that had completed redistricting by January, eight new majority-White congressional districts had been drawn this cycle while the number of majority-black districts had been cut in half.
