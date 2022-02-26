China's airlines accrue over 100 mln continuous hours of safe flight

Xinhua) 10:19, February 26, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's airlines had recorded over 100 million continuous hours of safe flight as of Feb. 19, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said Friday.

This was the best safety performance in the history of China's civil aviation industry, and also marked the longest continuous safe flight record in the history of the world's civil aviation sector.

China's flight safety record was "much better than the world's average in the same period and also superior to those of major developed countries," said Zhu Tao, an official with the CAAC.

The punctuality rate of Chinese airlines reached 96.9 percent in January.

