Feature: British designers eyeing "China in vogue" at London Fashion Week

Xinhua) 14:00, February 23, 2022

LONDON, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) --"Now the world is recognizing that we have some brilliant talent coming out of China," designer Daniel w. Fletcher told Xinhua at this year's London Fashion Week, which ran on Feb. 18-22 in a digital and physical format.

Like Fletcher, many British designers at this year's London Fashion Week said they were eager to explore collaborations with Chinese creatives in a bid to build more bridges between East and West and push for more diversity on the catwalk.

"It's amazing to see so many Chinese designers coming to the forefront now," Fletcher told Xinhua following his autumn/winter 2022 menswear runway presentation in an old townhouse in central London.

Fletcher, who established the London-based contemporary brand of the same name in 2015 after graduating from Central Saint Martins, said he is keen to explore more opportunities in the vast Chinese market.

"I really would like to go visit China. We've just started selling with Lane Crawford, and it's going very well," he emphasized.

Originally from the Northwest of England, Fletcher was nominated for the LVMH prize in 2017, received the Future British Award, and was named as one of Drapers 30 Under 30.

David Koma, a London-based fashion designer who has become synonymous with the ultra body-contouring silhouette, said he is currently exploring potential collaborations in China.

"We have been quite successful over there (in China) and have got a lot of attention in the last couple of years. I'm super happy to go back and discover more," Koma told Xinhua ahead of his show in an event space on the Greenwich Peninsula in Southeast London.

"There are a couple of interesting projects that are in discussion. Something interesting is coming soon," said the designer, who was born in Georgia, and studied in St. Petersburg.

He emphasized that more diversity on the catwalk is a must. "I want to represent the society that I want to live in, everyone together and no separation, and represent everyone on the runway, which is really important to me," he added.

The organizer of the London Fashion Week, the British Fashion Council, announced the launch of its Diversity &Inclusion Steering Committee in 2020, which it said was an essential part of its long-term plan to fight prejudice and galvanise the industry into action.

The committee aims to build a better and broader engagement and access for all under-represented groups, creating more opportunities and driving greater diversity throughout the sector, it said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)