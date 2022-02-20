Languages

Sunday, February 20, 2022

China's road freight volume down in January

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2021 shows the Yunwu Bridge of the Duyun-Anshun expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

China's road freight transport volume saw a decline in January, according to official data.

The country's road freight volume decreased 5.5 percent year on year to 2.93 billion tonnes last month, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

Among all the provincial-level regions, Liaoning saw the fastest growth of 40.5 percent, followed by Shanxi at 21.8 percent and Jilin at 10.2 percent.

The data is among a series of indicators that show the country's economic resilience.

